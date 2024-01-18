Donations pour in for threatened SPCA
Generosity sparked by video highlighting plight of the Komani centre
The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) is determined to find a solution to the eviction of the Komani SPCA and says it is “diligently engaged in efforts to resolve the issues with the local municipality regarding the renewal of the lease agreement.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.