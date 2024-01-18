Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga says the class of 2023 demonstrated extraordinary perseverance in the face of adversity.
TimesLIVE
Matric class of 2023 demonstrated extraordinary perseverance: Motshekga
Journalist
Image: Frennie Shivambu
Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga says the class of 2023 demonstrated extraordinary perseverance in the face of adversity.
Motshekga hosted the top achievers and their parents at a congratulatory breakfast on Thursday at the MTN Innovation Centre in Johannesburg.
“You have made us really proud and for that, we are grateful for your achievement. The class of 2023 is not an ordinary class — indeed it has demonstrated extraordinary perseverance,” she said.
She added South Africa should continue to strive for an education system that enables an inclusive society, where every child can achieve their full potential, regardless of their background.
“Let us continue to strive for an education system that not only imparts but instils values such as integrity, humility and compassion. I stand here with an immense sense of pride as we host our best learners.”
Motshekga said the adaptability and fortitude of the matric class of 2023 as top achievers is further confirmation that excellence is achievable in diversity and in the face of adversity.
“The achievement of these young people is not just individual victories. I must say that it is the collective triumph of the nation that believes in the transformation power of basic education,” she said.
The department's director-general Mathanzima Mweli is expected to deliver a technical briefing to unpack the Nation Senior Certificate results in greater detail on Thursday afternoon.
This will be followed by the release of the NSC results for the class of 2023 in a ceremony to be held at the Mosaiek Church in Fairland, Johannesburg.
The Independent Examination Board (IEB) earlier announced pupils who wrote examinations through IEB achieved a 98.46% pass rate in the 2023 exams.
The figure was a slight improvement on the 98.42% recorded in 2022.
At least 88.59% of those who passed the exams attained a university entrance level pass. This was a decline compared to 89.32% in 2022.
“[About] 8.31% qualified for entry to diploma study, compared to 7.52% in 2022 [while] 1.57% achieved entry for study at the higher certificate level, the same as the 1.57% in 2022.”
The IEB said it was pleased the 2023 exams were “free of any irregularity that may have undermined the integrity” of the exam.
