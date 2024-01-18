×

News

More than 100,000 Eastern Cape pupils still use pit toilets

Department blames budget constraints for failure to eradicate the often-dangerous latrines at 427 schools in province

By APHIWE DEKLERK - 18 January 2024

As the Eastern Cape started its school year on Wednesday, thousands of pupils across the province continued to have to use pit latrine toilets...

