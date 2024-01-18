Nelson Mandela's items including ID and famous Madiba shirts listed for auction

An identity book, personal drawings, his famous Madiba shirts and treasured gifts are some of former president Nelson Mandela’s personal items set to be auctioned next month.
The auction will go ahead after Mandela's daughter Makaziwe won a two-year legal battle against the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) which attempted to stop the sale.
The sale was initially set for January 28, 2022 but was halted due to the legal challenge.
SAHRA argued 29 of the items belonging to Mandela were heritage objects and asked the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to order Makaziwe to return them to South Africa.
In December the court dismissed SAHRA's application for an interdict saying there was little evidence to support the allegation the items were heritage objects as envisaged in the Heritage Act.
New York-based auction company Guernsey's has now set February 22 as the date for the sale of 70 items belonging to Mandela.
These include Mandela’s ID issued in 1993, letters from prison, his walking stick, drawings he sketched while in prison, a gift from former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle and many other gifts he received.
“When considering historic figures whose lives inspired the global population, the name Nelson Mandela will forever stand out. To imagine actually owning an artefact touched by this great leader is almost unthinkable. Guernsey’s upcoming Nelson Mandela auction will be nothing short of remarkable. Nearly 100 treasured items will be presented at unreserved auction,” Guernsey's stated.
The company said the money from the auction would be used to build a memorial garden at Mandela's gravesite in Qunu.
“Importantly, proceeds from the event will be used for the building of the Mandela memorial garden surrounding President Mandela’s Qunu, South Africa, final resting place. For those who lived through Nelson Mandela’s remarkable struggle for freedom, and for future generations, the garden will serve as an inspirational reminder of a man whose life impacted us all.”
HERE ARE SOME REACTIONS:
