The green ID book of former President Nelson Mandela which is set to be auctioned next month will not go by cheap. Auctioneers have set a minimum price of $75,000 (about R1.4m and are anticipating it will go for more.
The ID was among 70 listed items belonging to the former president which will be put under the hammer on February 22 by Guernsey - an online auctioneer service company. .
Advertising the greenbook Guernsey’s said: “Upon his release from prison three decades later, he received this very card [ID] as his first and only legitimate identification book in a post-apartheid South Africa. Meanwhile, this card serves as a reminder of the all too recent era of apartheid, and Mandela’s transition from a political prisoner to a pre-eminent South African politician and human rights leader.”
While there has been much criticism on home ground over the sale of Mandela’s ID there seems to be people nail-biting to get their hands on it.
According to the Live auctioneer's page hosting the sale, there were already about four bidders watching the item on Friday.
Auctioneers predict Madiba's ID will bring in at least R1.4m
Image: Guernsey's
Image: LiveAuctioneers
The South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra) is moving forward with plans to fight for some of Mandela's items not to be auctioned by his daughter Makaziwe Mandela, but the ID was not mentioned in court papers.
The agency wants 29 items belonging to Mandela to be declared as heritage objects. Last year, Sahra lost the case against Makaziwe in the high court in Pretoria. The agency, supported by the ministry of sport arts and culture, Zizi Kodwa, filed for an appeal three weeks ago.
“The application is pending before the high court. Sahra, the department and the Robben Island Museum are urgently assessing the lawfulness and implications of the impending auction and considering all available remedies,” the agency stated when reacting to the announcement about the auction.
Here is a list of other items to be sold and prices:
Image: Invaluable
