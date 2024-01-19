BREAKING | Fort Hare murder accused Plaatjies fired over fake qualifications
Disgraced investigations and vetting director at the University of Fort Hare Isaac Plaatjies has been fired after it was discovered that he lied about his academic qualifications...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.