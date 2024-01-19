×

News

BREAKING | Fort Hare murder accused Plaatjies fired over fake qualifications

By SINO MAJANGAZA - 19 January 2024

Disgraced investigations and vetting director at the University of Fort Hare Isaac Plaatjies has been fired after it was discovered that he lied about his academic qualifications...

