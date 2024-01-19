Mission made possible: drive out hunger
Sustainable veggie garden community training programme comes to market in Beacon Bay
Young people are being trained in regenerative methods of growing food just outside East London, delivering food security to those who need it most: rural households...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.