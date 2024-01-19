×

News

North Korea conducts test of underwater nuclear weapons system

By Hyonhee Shin - 19 January 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Moscow, Russia, January 16, 2024.
Image: Sputnik/Artem Geodakyan/Pool via REUTERS

North Korea has conducted a test of its underwater nuclear weapons system in a protest against this week's joint military drills by South Korea, the US and Japan, state media KCNA said on Friday.

The test of the “Haeil-5-23" system, a name North Korea has given to its nuclear-capable underwater attack drones, was carried out by the defence ministry's think-tank in the waters off its east coast, the report said, without specifying a date.

“Our army's underwater nuke-based countering posture is being further rounded off and its various maritime and underwater responsive actions will continue to deter the hostile military manoeuvres of the navies of the US and its allies,” an unnamed spokesperson of the ministry said in a statement, according to KCNA.

The navies of South Korea, the US and Japan staged this week three-day

joint drills

until Wednesday, alongside the US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, as part of efforts to improve their responses to nuclear-armed North Korea's threats.

Reuters

