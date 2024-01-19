WATCH | Elderly driver arrested for cramming 43 pupils into minibus taxi outside East London
An elderly taxi driver has found himself on the wrong side of the law after he was caught red-handed for allegedly overloading minor school pupils in his “unroadworthy” taxi by authorities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.