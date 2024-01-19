Woman in court for kidnapping, theft of R290k from RAF beneficiary

A 44-year-old woman, who is apparently a clerk at a prominent law firm in Mthatha, is due to appear in the Tsolo magistrate’s court on Friday, accused of being involved in the kidnapping of a man who received a payout from the Road Accident Fund.
A 44-year-old woman, who is apparently a clerk at a prominent law firm in Mthatha, is due to appear in the Tsolo magistrate’s court on Friday, accused of being involved in the kidnapping of a man who received a payout from the Road Accident Fund.
She and her boyfriend allegedly kidnapped the man from his Tsolo home in November 2023 and forced him to transfer R290,000 into the woman’s bank account.
She was arrested on Thursday in a joint operation by the Hawks’ provincial kidnapping task team, Mthatha national intervention unit and Mthatha criminal local record centre.
Hawks’ provincial spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the suspect was reportedly a clerk at a law firm in Mthatha.
“On November 2 2023, a victim allegedly received a payout from the Road Accident Fund [RAF] as he lodged a claim against the RAF through lawyers in Mthatha.
“On November 3, the suspect reportedly visited the victim’s home in Tsolo pretending to be owed cash by the victim.
“The victim was not at his home during that time,” he said.
Her boyfriend then allegedly visited the man’s home pretending to be an official from the RAF.
A few hours later the suspect’s boyfriend [allegedly] visited the victim’s home again, driving a silver VW Polo, and the victim was accosted [and forced] to get into the vehicle with his identity documents and his bank cards.
“The victim allegedly followed the instructions and the suspect’s boyfriend drove away to an unknown place.”
The victim was allegedly forced to make several transactions and cash transfers to the woman’s bank account.
Mhlakuvana said the alleged kidnappers later released the man on November 5, dropping him off at a garage in Beaufort West in the Western Cape
“The victim suffered a loss of R290,000.”
Mhlakuvana said the woman’s boyfriend was still at large.
DispatchLIVE
