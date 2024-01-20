×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Artist celebrates two decades of painting with first solo exhibition

Howarth to showcase 30 of her original pieces at Ann Bryant Art Gallery

Premium
By MADELEINE CHAPUT - 20 January 2024

Celebrating her 54th birthday and 20 years of painting, local artist Deidré Howarth is preparing to share a range of her work at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery later in January...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflects on their 2-0 Afcon loss to Mali.