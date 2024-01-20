×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Two Fort Hare students join 10 finalists for budget speech competition

Peter Takunda Mugwira and Ernest Pedzayi’s work on ‘Just Energy Transition’ swayed the judges

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 20 January 2024

Two University of Fort Hare students earned themselves a place among the top 10 finalists of the 52nd Nedbank & Old Mutual budget speech competition...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflects on their 2-0 Afcon loss to Mali.