A four-year-old suffered a painful death when she choked on marula fruit at Kauletsi near Lephalale, said Limpopo police.
The incident happened on Thursday.
In a statement, Col Malesela Ledwaba said the child was identified as Phologo Machaba.
“She was among a group of children playing when she ingested a marula fruit. Regrettably, the fruit became lodged in her throat and caused her to choke. Despite being rushed to Witpoort hospital for medical attention, doctors declared her dead upon arrival. The police have initiated an investigation into this tragic incident as an inquest case,” Ledwaba said.
Limpopo’s acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers underscored the importance of parents and guardians maintaining vigilance and awareness regarding their children’s whereabouts.
“It is crucial that young children are not left unattended while consuming these fruits, as they can present a potential choking hazard. The ongoing police investigation remains in progress,” Scheepers added.
Four-year-old dies after choking on marula fruit in Limpopo
Image: File
A four-year-old suffered a painful death when she choked on marula fruit at Kauletsi near Lephalale, said Limpopo police.
The incident happened on Thursday.
In a statement, Col Malesela Ledwaba said the child was identified as Phologo Machaba.
“She was among a group of children playing when she ingested a marula fruit. Regrettably, the fruit became lodged in her throat and caused her to choke. Despite being rushed to Witpoort hospital for medical attention, doctors declared her dead upon arrival. The police have initiated an investigation into this tragic incident as an inquest case,” Ledwaba said.
Limpopo’s acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers underscored the importance of parents and guardians maintaining vigilance and awareness regarding their children’s whereabouts.
“It is crucial that young children are not left unattended while consuming these fruits, as they can present a potential choking hazard. The ongoing police investigation remains in progress,” Scheepers added.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos