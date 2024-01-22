East London man fights to have name cleared after 22 years in prison
Luyanda Matshingana of Scenery Park in East London was reunited with his family after spending 22 years in jail for crimes he maintains he did not commit. He now wants to be exonerated. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.