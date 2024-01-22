Matric class of 2023 produced stellar achievement, says Ramaphosa

He said some of the interventions are:
President Cyril Ramaphosa praised the matric class of 2023 for producing a stellar achievement and setting a new record.
Ramaphosa, in his weekly Monday newsletter, said it is the highest pass rate obtained since the National Senior Certificate (NSC) was introduced in 2008.
Commending the track record of consistently improving the pass rate over the past decade, from 78% 10 years ago to 80% in 2022, Ramaphosa said a new record has been set by the class of 2023.
“The matric results released last week showed an 82.9% pass rate for the cohort of matriculants who sat the National Senior Certificate exam last year. We have high expectations from the young South Africans who hope to sit the exam this year. The accomplishments of their predecessors should encourage them to set their sights even higher,” he said.
As the country marks 30 years since it became a democracy, the president said the achievement of last year’s matriculants shows the progress the government has made in making education not only more accessible but also more equal.
“By 2010 South Africa had attained the Millennium Development Goal of universal primary education. Since then we have made steady progress in improving secondary school and post-school outcomes.”
Ramaphosa said education is about so much more than personal betterment or obtaining a qualification to seek gainful employment, and should be considered a ladder out of poverty.
“In a country such as ours, universal access to education is by far the most impactful intervention in breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty. It is our most effective weapon to overcome the effects of centuries of racism, discrimination and marginalisation of the black majority.
“To support young people on their learning journey and increase their prospects of completing school, the democratic state provides various forms of social protection to cushion vulnerable and indigent learners from the worst effects of poverty.”
He said some of the interventions are:
“Government continues to invest heavily in improving school infrastructure, including school sanitation, and in the provision of teacher and learner support materials to schools in poor districts.
“To enable eligible young people from poor families to further their studies, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme funds the costs of their education.”
Despite being proud of all the matriculants, Ramaphosa said the government was particularly proud of the young people who have succeeded in the face of great hardship and adversity.
“Included in the cohort of successful matriculants from last year are young people with disabilities, childcare grant beneficiaries, learners from child-headed households, orphans, learners from informal settlements and from some of the poorest districts in the country.
“Of the 110 top performing learners in last year’s NSC exam, 62 were social grant beneficiaries. In 2023, matriculants who receive some form of social grant together achieved more than 160,000 distinctions, and more than 200,000 qualified for university entrance.”
Learners from no-fee paying schools constituted more than 65% of the total bachelor passes obtained, he said.
“Three of the country’s most rural provinces — Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo — contributed 59% of total passes with distinction. Of those who have now completed their secondary education, some will go on to further their studies and others will seek employment.”
The president encouraged all of society to reward the achievements of the many young people who have successfully passed secondary school by making more opportunities available to them.
“As government we have made the call for businesses to invest in our nation’s future by employing more young people, and, where possible, to do away with the requirement of prior work experience.
“I encourage companies to use the employee tax incentive to hire more young jobseekers, to make more training and mentorship opportunities available, and to sign up with the Youth Employment Service and other initiatives being rolled out in partnership with government.”
For the many young people from disadvantaged backgrounds who passed matric this year, Ramaphosa said being given an opportunity to work or to study further was a way out of poverty.
“Let us give them hope. Let us give them a chance. As a country we have laid the groundwork for equitable access to education and ensured that young people are supported to finish school.
“It is now up to all of society to work together to ensure that every South African, young and old, is lifted out of poverty, given access to decent work and an opportunity to fulfil their true potential.”
