TimesLIVE
Senzo Meyiwa's shooting a 'contractual assassination' or hit: lead investigator
Reporter
Image: VELI NHLAPO
Evidence obtained under oath shows the fatal shooting of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was a “contractual assassination” and not a botched robbery.
This is according to the affidavit by lead investigator in the murder, Brig Bongani Gininda.
Meyiwa was shot dead in the presence of his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her mother's home in Vosloorus in October 2014. Also present were Kelly's sister Zandile, her boyfriend Longwe Twala, the two women's mother Ntombi Khumalo and two of Meyiwa's friends visiting from KwaZulu-Natal.
The occupants claimed Meyiwa was killed by one of two intruders who barged into the home and demanded cellphones and money.
Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. They have pleaded not guilty.
On Monday, as the trial-within-a-trial resumed in the Pretoria high court, Gininda outlined the alleged role of each accused in the crime.
According to the affidavit, Sibiya boasted to close associates in KwaZulu-Natal about his involvement with his co-accused in the killing.
“A dispute ensued between the individuals and the close associates disclosed to the police the admissions the accused made to them,” Gininda said.
Sibiya was first linked to the murder through witness statements. He was further linked by circumstantial evidence where he disclosed and remarked at a family gathering he attended in Vosloorus about the killing of Meyiwa even before the death was reported in the media.
“He is further linked through a formal confession he made to the commission independent officer on May 30 2020 [and] the suspect made a formal pointing out of the sequence collection before the incident, pointing out the guarding of the outside the house during the assassination and the dropping of the accused at the cellphone tower,” he said.
Ntanzi was also linked to the murder through certified sworn statements he made to witnesses and an identikit compiled from descriptions by witnesses.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Gininda said he was identified as the person with a hoodie who initially stood outside the house before the incident and ran away afterwards.
“The suspect was traced through information received and was confronted with the evidence against him. He was, among other things, confronted with the clothes he was alleged to have worn and [the] identikit,” Gininda said.
“During questioning the suspect and the subsequent search where the ammunition was found for which no licence was produced, the suspect was arrested for this offence [and] the suspect expressed his eagerness to confess to his involvement in this matter.”
Gininda said Ntanzi confessed to a commission officer in June 2020 and later made another confession in the presence of his attorney to a magistrate in Boksburg on June 24 2020.
Through the confession, it appeared Ntanzi is the suspect described as the tall slender suspect who entered the Vosloorus home.
The affidavit has fingered Mncube as the gunman linked through statements and co-accused confessions.
“It was established that the suspect was a sentenced prisoner serving 35 years for a murder committed in 2015. Tests revealed the same firearm used in the murder for which the accused was serving his sentence was used to murder Meyiwa,” said Gininda.
“Upon the accused's arrest for the 2015 murder, a cellphone in his possession was seized and cellphone downloads were done. The photos found on his cellphone show him wearing the same clothing witnesses identified on the day of the incident as the accused carrying the revolver.”
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Photos of Mncube matched the description of the suspect who had firearms, dreadlocks, big eyes and gold teeth.
“This is the suspect who went into the house and demanded cellphones and money,” said Gininda.
The murder weapon was also on pictures found on his phone.
Maphisa allegedly confessed to a private person about his involvement.
According to Gininda, this was after he asked the person for information on why Ntanzi was arrested.
Gininda said investigations revealed Maphisa’s role was to guard against anyone who might come in from outside the house that night.
“He was also armed with a small firearm,” he said.
Ntuli has been allegedly linked to the silver-grey Polo which was allegedly used as a getaway car. Further evidence also allegedly reveals he drove the car with the suspects to the scene and back to a hostel.
“His role was to remain and guard the getaway car during the offence,” Gininda said.
The men are known to be hitmen, the court heard.
Gininda added the investigation revealed the cellphone taken from the house during the robbery was picked up by cellphone towers until the signal was lost in the area of Vosloorus hostel. The cellphone was never recovered or switched on again.
TimesLIVE
