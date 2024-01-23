Proceedings in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial hit a slight delay on Tuesday due to a dispute between the state and defence over dockets involving alleged crimes committed by some of the accused.
When proceedings started on Tuesday morning, state prosecutor George Baloyi told the court about a “serious dispute” between the state and defence over a docket involving Bongani Ntanzi’s alleged crimes and four other dockets.
The docket refers to an unfinalised Nongoma murder and unlawful possession of firearm case involving Ntanzi.
“The defence was of the view that copies can be made of the docket and we therefore could not reach an agreement yesterday,” said Baloyi.
He told the court it was not part of the court order that copies could be made.
However, judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said his ruling that no copies of dockets can be made stands. “Those are privileged documents. The accused are not entitled to the documents as a matter of rights,” he said.
Dispute over dockets in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
On Monday proceedings were also cut short after the defence requested copies of the docket during Brig Bongani Gininda's testimony.
Mokgoatlheng had earlier told the court the docket could not be made available to the defence.
Gininda said Ntanzi was arrested in connection with the matter but has not yet appeared for charges. He said the matter will be pursued together with three other dockets.
This came shortly after Gininda had read his affidavit highlighting the alleged role of every accused in the “contractual assassination” of Meyiwa.
Gininda's affidavit alleged Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli actively participated in the planning and execution of the “contractual murder “of Meyiwa.
The court has given the defence until 2pm on Tuesday to go through the docket affidavits without making copies.
