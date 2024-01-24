Bongani Ntanzi’s lawyer says they will argue he was illegally detained when he was not released after the decision was made not to enrol the KwaNongoma murder case he was initially arrested for.
Ntanzi is one of five suspects linked to the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa in October 2014.
The Pretoria high court is hearing evidence on the admissibility of confessions, including by Ntanzi.
Lead investigating officer Brig Bongani Gininda faced further cross-examination by advocate Thulani Mngomezulu for the defence on Wednesday.
Mngomezulu probed Gininda on why Ntanzi was not released. Gininda said they had continued interviewing Ntanzi, who freely and willingly co-operated.
“It was an interview on the other matters, it wasn't a detention, it was a continuous interview,” he said.
Bongani Ntanzi's detention in spotlight as defence quizzes Senzo Meyiwa investigating officer
He read Ntanzi his rights and had also taken notes in his diary.
Gininda said when Ntanzi allegedly confessed he was in no distress, nor did he have visible injuries.
Mngomezulu said the confessions were taken down by people working on the case instead of an independent party, leading to a possible bias. Gininda disputed this, saying he had not discussed the merits of the case with the colonel who took down the confession.
On Monday, Gininda told the court Ntanzi was linked to Meyiwa's murder through certified sworn statements and an identikit compiled from descriptions by witnesses.
On Tuesday, a witness statement in the KwaNongoma murder case implicated Ntanzi as an alleged gun supplier for hitmen. Simphiwe Buthelezi’s statement made serious allegations against Ntanzi, linking him to several murders.
