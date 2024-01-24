×

News

BREAKING | Eastern Cape education head dies after short illness

By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 24 January 2024
Education MEC Fundile Gade a department HOD Dr Soyisile Nuku at the announcement of the 2023 matric results.

Eastern Cape head of education department Dr Soyisile Nuku has died.

Nuku died after a short illness, several sources within the department confirmed to the Dispatch on Wednesday evening.

The Dispatch understands that Nuku's death was confirmed by MEC Fundile Gade to the department's top management on Wednesday afternoon.

He was appointed to the position in April 2023 taking reins from Mahlubandile Qwase who was also acting in the position after the resignation of Dr Naledi Mbude.

Nuku was last week hailed as one of the officials who contributed to the department's historical matric pass rate of 81.4% for the 2023 academic year.

Gade and department's spokesperson Mali Mtima could not be reached for comment on Wednesday evening.

