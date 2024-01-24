He had previously been bitten twice, including by a puffadder in 2018 which required a skin graft on his arm and extensive treatment.
A year ago he posed for photos of a snake tattoo he had commissioned to cover the large scar.
He worked at the Eagle Encounters non-profit wildlife conservation organisation at Spier Estate and had started his own Helderberg Wildlife Rescue group.
“Rico was an all-round animal lover and great snake catcher who will be missed dearly,” said Blackie Swart, a fellow snake relocation expert.
Friend George Kruger described him as a “dedicated animal lover and an extraordinary soul”.
He said: “The world mourns the loss of someone who always went the extra mile, leaving behind a void that echoes with the gratitude of rescued animals and the hearts of friends.”
Friends of Pentz have created a Back-a-Buddy page to raise funds to cover his medical and funeral costs.
TimesLIVE
Well-known Helderberg wildlife rescuer Rico Pentz dies of cobra bite
Image: Rico Pentz via Facebook
Messages expressing sadness and shock are pouring in for wildlife rehabilitation and education specialist Rico Pentz, from Strand near Cape Town, who died after a cobra bit him.
Pentz, 39, a husband and father of three, was attending to a call out when he was bitten by the snake last Wednesday. He was administered anti-venom in hospital but died on Sunday.
Image: Rico Pentz via Facebook
He had previously been bitten twice, including by a puffadder in 2018 which required a skin graft on his arm and extensive treatment.
A year ago he posed for photos of a snake tattoo he had commissioned to cover the large scar.
He worked at the Eagle Encounters non-profit wildlife conservation organisation at Spier Estate and had started his own Helderberg Wildlife Rescue group.
“Rico was an all-round animal lover and great snake catcher who will be missed dearly,” said Blackie Swart, a fellow snake relocation expert.
Friend George Kruger described him as a “dedicated animal lover and an extraordinary soul”.
He said: “The world mourns the loss of someone who always went the extra mile, leaving behind a void that echoes with the gratitude of rescued animals and the hearts of friends.”
Friends of Pentz have created a Back-a-Buddy page to raise funds to cover his medical and funeral costs.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos