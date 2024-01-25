Armed robbers hit Beacon Bay Retail Park store
Staff left shaken after cellphones stolen in smooth, swift operation
Armed robbers held up the Vodacom shop at the Beacon Bay Retail Park on Wednesday, making off with an undisclosed number of new cellphones...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.