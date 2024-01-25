CRY FOR HELP: Starving Eastern Cape families appeal to president
Desperate Port St Johns residents file petition as malnutrition and hunger grip province
Children in the Eastern Cape are starving. So acute is the problem that desperate residents have begged the country’s president and the province’s premier to intervene...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.