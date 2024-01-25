×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eastern Cape actress to grace catwalk in New York

Lusanda Mbane set to represent East London clothing brand at fashion week

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 25 January 2024

SA actress and radio presenter Lusanda Mbane is poised to shine on the world’s grandest stage in New York. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflects on their 2-0 Afcon loss to Mali.