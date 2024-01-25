×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

First steps taken to address ADM staff’s parking headache

Premium
By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 25 January 2024

The Amathole District Municipality’s staff have been battling to find parking for their private vehicles since they moved to their new premises in Quigney, East London...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflects on their 2-0 Afcon loss to Mali.