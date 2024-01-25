×

News

Gauteng education MEC asks political parties not to disrupt schooling

By TimesLIVE - 25 January 2024
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane says schools must remain apolitical to ensure a focused and unbiased learning atmosphere.
Image: Gauteng Department of Education

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane on Thursday condemned political parties that entered Gauteng state schools during school hours.

This follows a campaign trail by a political party, which the department did not name, at some schools in Eldorado Park on Thursday while learning and teaching was taking place. 

“We strongly condemn the intrusion of political parties into Gauteng state schools. Education environments must remain apolitical to ensure a focused and unbiased learning atmosphere. Curriculum delivery time must always be respected, no-one must disrupt schools,” Chiloane said. 

