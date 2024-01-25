‘Sarafina!’ to live on with East London production
On the one-month anniversary of Dr Mbongeni Ngema’s death, the Sonwa Sakuba Institute of Performing Arts will be holding auditions at the Guild Theatre for his iconic Sarafina! The musical...
