Cele sends top team to end Eastern Cape taxi killings
Police minister wants report in five days and ‘those who need to be arrested must be arrested soon’
Police minister Bheki Cele has appointed two high-ranking officials to form a team to investigate taxi violence in Port St Johns amid allegations that government officials and police were themselves involved in the taxi industry, while Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has appealed to the president to deploy the military...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.