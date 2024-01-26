The UN's top court said on Friday that at least some rights sought by South Africa in its genocide case against Israel's war in Gaza are plausible.
With the reading still ongoing, the court said it recognises the right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide.
Palestinians appear to be a protected group under the genocide convention, the court said.
Friday's ruling at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) does not deal with the core accusation of the case — whether genocide occurred — but will focus on the urgent intervention sought by South Africa.
Reuters
ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide
Image: THILO SCHMUELGEN/Reuters
Reuters
