ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide

By Reuters - 26 January 2024
Minister of justice Ronald Lamola stands near pro-Palestinian protesters after addressing the media near the International Court of Justice on the day judges hear a request for emergency measures by SA to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands, on January 12 2024.
Image: THILO SCHMUELGEN/Reuters

The UN's top court said on Friday that at least some rights sought by South Africa in its genocide case against Israel's war in Gaza are plausible.

With the reading still ongoing, the court said it recognises the right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide.

Palestinians appear to be a protected group under the genocide convention, the court said.

Friday's ruling at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) does not deal with the core accusation of the case — whether genocide occurred — but will focus on the urgent intervention sought by South Africa. 

