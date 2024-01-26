×

News

King Charles 'delighted' that prostate diagnosis is raising public awareness

By William James - 26 January 2024
Britain's King Charles..
Image: REUTERS/Chris Radburn/File Photo

Britain's King Charles is delighted that news of his treatment for an enlarged prostate is raising public awareness of the health issue, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, confirming he had been admitted to hospital for scheduled treatment.

“His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness,” the palace said in a statement.

