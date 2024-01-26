Britain's King Charles is delighted that news of his treatment for an enlarged prostate is raising public awareness of the health issue, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, confirming he had been admitted to hospital for scheduled treatment.
“His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness,” the palace said in a statement.
Reuters
King Charles 'delighted' that prostate diagnosis is raising public awareness
Image: REUTERS/Chris Radburn/File Photo
Britain's King Charles is delighted that news of his treatment for an enlarged prostate is raising public awareness of the health issue, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, confirming he had been admitted to hospital for scheduled treatment.
“His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness,” the palace said in a statement.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos