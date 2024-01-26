×

Ramaphosa calls 'family meeting' on world court ruling over SA vs Israel

By TimesLIVE - 26 January 2024
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Friday evening on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) order regarding South Africa's genocide application against Israel in Gaza.

The time of the broadcast has been set for 5pm.

The court is delivering its order from 2pm South African time on the first part of the application.

South Africa asked the ICJ to issue interim orders compelling Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza pending the main case, which will determine whether Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians. The main case could take years to be finalised.

TimesLIVE

