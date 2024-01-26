‘This is just the beginning’, says Dricus du Plessis as he targets defence of title against Adesanya
UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is targeting the defence of his title with a crunch fight against Israel Adesanya in South Africa.
Du Plessis claimed the middleweight title with a split decision win over Sean Strickland on Saturday, and his victory has reignited the possibility of a mouthwatering fight with Adesanya, who is regarded as one of the dominant champions.
“There is nothing yet but that is what we want to do. UFC 300 is a big possibility if my body allows,” Du Plessis said on the possibility of getting back in the cage by April.
“I took some punishment with small injuries and I am not 100% sure what the gravity of those injuries are. I am going to the doctor after this press conference for concussion tests and scans and to make sure there is no serious injury.
“UFC 300 in April is a big possibility. But if UFC Africa is going to happen, you will look far and beyond to find a more perfect fight than me and Israel Adesanya.
"That’s the fight I want here on home soil, where he said he wants to make it happen.”
Du Plessis said fighting for a world title against Strickland was a big step up and he will consider moving up the weight division after two or three defences.
“This was a big step up. Fighting for the world title is as big as it is going to get. There have been other people who became world champions in two weight divisions and if somebody else could do it, it means I can also do it.
“As massive as this is for me and for South Africa, this is just the beginning of the championship reign and Dricus du Plessis era. Right now I want to defend my title and I want to prove undoubtedly I am the best middleweight on the planet.
“After this I want to go to another weight division and fight for another title. But that’s going to take some time, that’s going to take me making a case that I am the best middleweight on the planet.
“I need to defend this belt, maybe two or three times, before moving up the weight division.”