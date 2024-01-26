The UN's top court on Friday said it has jurisdiction to rule over emergency measures demanded by South Africa in its case against Israel's war in Gaza.
The International Court of Justice said it would not throw out the case, as Israel requested.
The reading of the ruling was ongoing.
Among the measures South Africa has requested was an immediate halt to Israel's military operation, which has laid waste to much of the enclave and killed more than 25,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.
Reuters
Top UN court says it has jurisdiction to rule over South Africa's demands against Israel
Image: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/Reuters
The UN's top court on Friday said it has jurisdiction to rule over emergency measures demanded by South Africa in its case against Israel's war in Gaza.
The International Court of Justice said it would not throw out the case, as Israel requested.
The reading of the ruling was ongoing.
Among the measures South Africa has requested was an immediate halt to Israel's military operation, which has laid waste to much of the enclave and killed more than 25,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos