WATCH LIVE | ICJ ruling on SA’s genocide case against Israel

By TimesLIVE - 26 January 2024

On Friday South Africa will learn if its application for provisional measures against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) was successful.

The 17 justices hearing Pretoria’s case accusing Israel of acts of genocide in its war against Hamas in Gaza will deliver an order dealing with provisional measures that could shift the character of Israel’s military operations.

The preliminary ruling will not grapple with the merits of the broader allegation of genocide.

