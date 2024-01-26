×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WSU launches world-class coastal sustainability lab

Aims are to boost marine research, explore effects of climate change on species and build partnerships with Wild Coast fishing co-operatives

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 26 January 2024

Walter Sisulu University opened a new laboratory in Mthatha this week that will focus on climate change in the marine space, looking at how marine species are responding to the change...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge
'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...