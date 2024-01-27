×

Mdantsane’s Highway Mall set for major makeover

Though they’re happy about planned R64.5m revamp, tenants cry foul over 11th-hour notification of 18-month shutdown

By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 27 January 2024

Mdantsane’s Highway Mall is set to shut down for at least 18 months for a R64.5m refurbishment to avoid permanent closure of the dilapidated building after it was ruled too dangerous to continue operating...

