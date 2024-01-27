Mdantsane’s Highway Mall set for major makeover
Though they’re happy about planned R64.5m revamp, tenants cry foul over 11th-hour notification of 18-month shutdown
Mdantsane’s Highway Mall is set to shut down for at least 18 months for a R64.5m refurbishment to avoid permanent closure of the dilapidated building after it was ruled too dangerous to continue operating...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.