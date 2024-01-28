The three military leaders in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, have argued that they want to restore security before organising elections as the three Sahel nations struggle to contain insurgencies linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State.
Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso say they are leaving Ecowas regional block
Three West African junta-led states Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso said on Sunday they are immediately leaving the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), a regional economic bloc that has been urging them to return to democratic rule.
The decision by the three countries, announced in a joint statement read out on Niger national television, is a blow to the bloc’s regional integration efforts after it suspended the three countries after military takeovers.
Since the coups, and despite the sanctions, negotiations and threats of military intervention, the military leaders have failed to provide a clear timetable to return the countries to constitutional rule.
Instead, they have hardened their rhetoric against the bloc and accused it of being influenced by external powers.
The three countries have also cut military and co-operation ties with former colonial master France, and turned to Russia for security support.
