‘I’m not a gang boss’, Nafiz Modack tells court on day 2 of murder trial

“The court cannot and will not entertain this,” said Henney, who ruled that pleas go ahead while lawyers were being arranged. He advised the unrepresented accused to plead not guilty or remain silent when the charges were put to them.
“I did not kill anybody. I want to prove my innocence,” said Modack.
Killian said he wanted the trial to start after being held in custody for three years.
The other accused are Modack’s brother Yaaseen Modack, former police anti-gang unit member Ashley Tabisher, Ziyaad Poole, Moegamat Toufeek Brown, Riyaat Gesant, Fagmeed Kelly, Mario Petersen, Jacques Cronje, Petrus Visser, Janick Adonis, Amaal Jantjies, Mogamat Adiel Mukudam and Ricardo Morgan.
The entering of pleas was set to continue on Tuesday when Henney asked security personnel to remove their firearms from court.
“I'm not a gang boss,” Modack said in response to allegations that he contributed towards a pattern of criminal gang activity.
Kinnear's widow Nicolette was not in court on Tuesday morning after injuring herself in a fall the day before.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
