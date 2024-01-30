Joy as Mapimpi’s dilapidated old school transformed
R1.4m revamp sparked by documentary on Bok winger
After a R1.4m facelift, Springbok 2023 World Cup rugby star Makazole Mapimpi’s old Jim Mvabaza Senior Secondary School in Twecu, Tsholomnqa, was handed back to the community on Monday. ..
