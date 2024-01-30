×

News

Sparks fly over appointment of acting CFO

ANC rift laid bare in BCM council with mayor and former mayor at odds

By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 30 January 2024

The appointment of BCM acting chief financial officer Vincent Pillay has exposed the regional rift in the ruling party, with the metro’s current and former mayors facing off over the issue...

