‘We will never forget the Highgate massacre,’ says survivor

By MIKE LOEWE - 30 January 2024

“They can close and reopen the Highgate Hotel but the history of the massacre will never be forgotten while we are still alive and waiting for justice,” said Neville Beling, a 51-year-old survivor of the bizarre and unresolved shooting to death of five patrons in the men’s and ladies’ bars 31 years ago...

