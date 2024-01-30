‘We will never forget the Highgate massacre,’ says survivor
“They can close and reopen the Highgate Hotel but the history of the massacre will never be forgotten while we are still alive and waiting for justice,” said Neville Beling, a 51-year-old survivor of the bizarre and unresolved shooting to death of five patrons in the men’s and ladies’ bars 31 years ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.