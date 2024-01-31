Fury as Gonubie beach remains closed due to sewage spills
More legal action looms as fallout over BCM’s ailing infrastructure intensifies
The fallout over Buffalo City’s ailing infrastructure has reached Gonubie beach, which is still closed due to two extensive sewage spills...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.