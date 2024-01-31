Taxi association offers province credit so no children are left behind
Oscar: ‘No money to transport 40,000 pupils’
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has admitted that his provincial government does not have enough money to pay for scholar transport...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.