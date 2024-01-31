Top education official Soyisile Nuku remembered as symbol of hope, resilience
Tears flowed as scores of mourners remembered the Eastern Cape education department’s late acting head, Soyisile Nuku, as one of the best officials the province has produced...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.