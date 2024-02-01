Bid to have cellphone records ruled inadmissible in Mandela funeral fraud case fails
The Bhisho high court has dismissed an application by one of the accused in the Nelson Mandela funeral fraud case to have evidence ruled inadmissible...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.