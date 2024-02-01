Mdantsane special school gets welcome visit and equipment
Jubilant pupils from Vukuhambe Special School were elated when they were visited by the deputy minister in the presidency responsible for planning, monitoring and evaluation, Pinky Kekana, on Tuesday afternoon...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.