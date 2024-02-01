Three pupils suffered critical injuries and a scholar transport driver lost his life when the minibus taxi they were travelling in at Addo on Thursday was struck by a train.
The taxi was ferrying pupils from Simankelwe Senior Secondary School when the accident occurred.
Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the driver of the minibus taxi, a male, died on the scene.
The three injured learners are boys aged between 15 and 18.
According to Binqose one pupil was airlifted to Livingston Hospital in Gqebera while the other two were rushed to a local hospital.
"Details of the incident remain sketchy at the moment but our officials are on the scene collecting some more information," he said.
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
Scholar transport driver dies, 3 pupils injured as train collides with taxi
Image: SUPPLIED
DispatchLIVE
