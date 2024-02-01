×

News

Scholar transport driver dies, 3 pupils injured as train collides with taxi

By DAILY DISPATCH REPORTER - 01 February 2024
The 3 injured pupils are boys aged between 15 and 18.
Image: SUPPLIED

Three pupils suffered critical injuries and a scholar transport driver lost his life when the minibus taxi they were travelling  in at Addo on Thursday was struck by a train.

The taxi was ferrying pupils  from Simankelwe Senior Secondary School when the accident occurred.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the driver of the minibus taxi, a male, died on the scene.

The three injured learners are boys aged between 15 and 18.

According to Binqose one pupil was airlifted to Livingston Hospital in Gqebera while the other two were rushed to a local hospital.

"Details of the incident remain sketchy at the moment but our officials are on the scene collecting some more information," he said.

This is a developing story.

