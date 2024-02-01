×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Work on mammoth Umzimvubu Water Project well under way

Multibillion-rand development, earmarked for completion in 2030, includes construction of two multipurpose dams on Tsitsa River

Premium
By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 01 February 2024

After unfulfilled promises spanning decades, the construction of the multibillion-rand Umzimvubu Water Project is well under way, with the first phase of the work more than 80% complete. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia breaks down Morocco Afcon clash
ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of ...