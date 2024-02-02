Entrepreneurs create social media app to tell Africa’s story
Five innovative entrepreneurs from the Eastern Cape are on a mission to change the narrative around social media, South Africa and the African continent, and they are doing so by launching their own app. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.