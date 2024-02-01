Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said scholar transport was supposed to alleviate pressure on parents. “As such, we expect our learners to be safely transported from home to school and back,” he said.
He called upon drivers to be extra vigilant when dealing with children.
TimesLIVE
Ga-Rankuwa grade 6 pupil dies after falling from school bus
Image: Gauteng Department of Education
A grade 6 pupil from Modiselle Primary School in Ga-Rankuwa was killed when he fell from a school bus and the rear wheels went over him.
Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon as pupils were being transported home after school. He said the department’s psychosocial support team visited the scene and later the pupil’s family.
TimesLIVE
