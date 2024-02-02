Protests and locked gates create problems at rural clinics
A gravely ill 12-year-old boy, who was vomiting blood and had a swollen body, had to be flown to hospital in an emergency medical services helicopter after an ambulance that was taking him to a local clinic in rural Mbizana was not able to reach the facility due to a community protest on Wednesday...
